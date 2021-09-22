Ghana’s population is currently 30.8 million – GSS

General News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Government Statistician, Prof Samuel Kobina Anim, has announced that the Ghanaian population is now 30.8 million.



This is according to the provisional results of the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



This means there has been an addition of 6.1million from the 2010 census.



At a press conference, the GSS said the total figures constitute 50.7% being females and 49.3% being males.



Prof Samuel Kobina Anim indicated that the data shows 554 people are added to the country's population every year.



Below are some highlights of the provisional results of the Census



- Ghana’s population figure from the 2021 PHC is 30.8 million.



- The population has grown almost fivefold since the first post-independence census was conducted in 1960.



- Ghana’s population is growing, but at a declining rate compared with previous censuses.



- Females make up a greater proportion of the population in the 2021 PHC as has been the trend for the past four censuses. They outnumber males in 10 out of the 16 regions.



- Greater Accra has overtaken Ashanti as the nation’s most populous region.



- Ahafo has replaced Upper West as the nation’s least populous region.



- Average household size, which has been on the decline since 2000, is 3.6 members.



- Out of the 10.7 million structures listed, 20% were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.



- One out of every five of the structures listed was not fully completed.



- The information on structure usage indicated six out of every 10 structures were for residential use.