Ghana’s population growing but at a declining rate - Statistical Service

General News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Ghana Statistical Service on Tuesday, September 22, released the provisional results for the 2021 Population and Housing Census.



The results showed that the population has increased to 30.8 million.

Per the details revealed, the population has grown almost fivefold since the first post-independence census was conducted in 1960.



The data is also showed that Ghana’s population is growing, but at a declining rate compared with previous censuses.



Females make up a greater proportion of the population in the 2021 PHC as has been the trend for the past four censuses.



They outnumber males in 10 out of the 16 regions.



Greater Accra overtook Ashanti as the nation’s most populous region.



Ahafo has replaced Upper West as the nation’s least populous region.



The average household size, which has been on the decline since 2000, is 3.6 members.



Out of the 10.7 million structures listed, 20% were metal containers, kiosks, and wooden structures.



One out of every five of the structures listed was not fully completed.

The information on structure usage indicated six out of every ten structures were for residential use.