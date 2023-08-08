Ghana's peace and prosperity linked to an incorruptible judicial system – CJ

General News of Tuesday, 8 August 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Her Ladyship, The Chief Justice, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo has said Ghana’s peace and prosperity is linked to a healthy Judicial system urging the public to support the work of the judiciary by reporting corrupt court officials.



The Chief Justice made the call during two separate Community Sensitisation programmes at Akwatia in the Demkyembour District and Kraboa Coaltar in the Ayensuono District, both in the Eastern Region of Ghana over the weekend.



The CJ urged the public to report corrupt court officials to the appropriate authorities for action to be taken to weed out the bad nuts destroying the image of the service.



“Let us allow the courts to serve us well. We must come together and stop all the bottlenecks that frustrate people with the judicial system. When the Judiciary succeeds, we will all have peace and prosperity,” she said.



Her Ladyship Justice Torkornoo said most times demands for money made by court officials in the name of judges are not truly demands coming from those judges.



She said it is rather those corrupt officials who take the money for themselves without the knowledge or say-so of the judge.

The Head of the Judiciary therefore advised the public to report such officials which include Court Registrars, Clerks, and Interpretors among others.



“Any court registrar, interpreter, clerk, recorder or any staff who asks for money to be given to a judge is a thief…. The truth is that in the majority of these instances, the judges have not requested any money; the money does not go to them, and they are not even aware.” She said.



“Report such staff to the police and the Judicial Service….. We will investigate, and I will sack them if they are culpable and also ensure that they are decisively dealt with….. This is a bad culture destroying the image of the Judiciary, and we are determined to stamp it out,” she added.