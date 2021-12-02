Ghana’s parliament building a disrespectful society – Security analyst

General News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A security analyst has suggested that the actions and inactions of the eighth parliament are fast pushing the nation into a state of lawlessness.



According to Mr. Sadick Adu Twum, Ghana is a country governed by the rule of law but the current parliament is not behaving in that direction.



"Parliament is gradually building a disrespectful society," Mr. Twum said.



He made this comment on Accra100.5FM's morning show Ghana Yensom on Thursday, 2 December 2021, hosted by Kwame Appiah Kubi, during a discussion on the 2022 budget stalemate.



He said what is happening in parliament suggests there is no control in the political system, adding that it can push a few unscrupulous personalities to take advantage of the situation.



“As it stands now, parliament feels it is a master of its own rules and does not respect the sanctioning regime,” he said, adding, “This is dangerous for the country's democracy.



“Parliament is preparing the nation to a state of lawlessness; if care is not taken, it will prepare the grounds for some civil unrest in the country,” he warned.



“Parliamentarians need to be careful because they are preparing the minds of their constituents to rise up against their actions,” he emphasised.