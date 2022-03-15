Ghana's northern borders safe, secured: GIS reacts to US travel advisory

General News of Tuesday, 15 March 2022

Ghana's northern borders are safe and fully secured against all threats, the Ghana Immigration Service, GIS, has disclosed on Monday, March 14, 2022.



The assurance comes in the wake of a United States Embassy travel advisory issued last week against travel to certain parts of the north citing kidnappings.



“This is not the first time the US Embassy is cautioning US citizens. They do that as a signal of protection to alert them to be security conscious, but there is no such thing going on currently,” GIS' northern regional PRO, Christian Kobla Kekeli Zilevu told the Ghana News Agency in Tamale.



According to him, the GIS' tracking does not show any imminent or expected threat to the safety of Ghana's northern frontiers as suggested by some publications. He also asked the populace to treat the US advisory as a normal security alert from the US to its citizens.



Zilevu according to the GNA report, further assured that Immigration personnel had been on guard with surveillance on the ground to detect fishy moves against any citizen or foreigner.



He appealed for cooperation of citizens in combating any such threats if they ever came up.



The March 10 US travel advisory on northern Ghana



The United States government on March 10 issued a security alert advising citizens that the US Embassy had received unsubstantiated information that US citizens may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom in northern Ghana.



This threat could also apply to other foreign nationals, the US government said.



“If you’re in northern Ghana, including the Upper West and Upper East regions, you may be targeted for kidnapping for ransom. You should exercise a high degree of caution in these regions,” the US said.



