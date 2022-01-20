Ghana’s leaders urged to take decisions that unite the people

General News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Leaders in Ghana have been urged to take decisions that unite the people rather than dividing them along political lines.



This admonishing comes on the heels of the withdrawal of the military personnel who were attached to the Office of the Speaker of the West African country by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), an action that has led to public outcry by a section of the Ghanaian people especially the main opposition party where the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin belongs.



The GAF explained that the four soldiers who were withdrawn were attached to that particular office without proper procedure.



This resulted in the decision to withdraw them while efforts are made to regularise their attachment, a statement said.



“The under-named military personnel were attached to the Office of the Rt Honourable Speaker of Parliament without the proper procedure,” the statement signed by the Chief of Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, NP Andoh to the Speaker said.



“It is humbly requested that the personnel are withdrawn with effect from 14 January 2022 while efforts are made to regularise their attachment,” a statement said.



But The Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr Rasheed Draman indicated that the country is already split along political lines hence no need to act in ways that will deepen the division.



He revealed that the current Speaker has demonstrated by his conduct in the legislature, to be uniting the people hence, other leaders must emulate.



“When the Rt Honoruable came back to resume his seat after his medical leave, there were those who had said that he could go and sit down there and reverse what was done by his deputy.



“But I believe he read the mood of the nation and realised that yes, legalities, possible but at that time the nation was looking up to him to at least bring about some unity and not to add to the already difficult situation.



“When he sat down on the seat that day his speech was rather forward looking, he was looking at what is it that we can do together out of this situation.



“The point I am making here is that yes maybe somebody would have done that was not right but our leaders should think about the optics of the decisions that they take and the implications of those for the kind unity that we need to bind this nation together particularly the divisive politics that we seem to be seeing since the beginning of the 8th Parliament,” he told Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Tuesday January 18.



