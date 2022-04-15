Ghana’s law on dual citizenship has outlived, repeal it - Dr. Stephen Takyi

General News of Friday, 15 April 2022

A Planning lecturer at the Department of Planning at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Stephen Takyi, has opined that Ghana’s law on dual citizenship has outlived its purpose adding that the law must be repealed.



He said the law, if not reviewed, will affect the good leadership of the country as dual citizenship holders may be discouraged to offer their expertise to help develop the country for the fear of being prosecuted.



Dr. Stephen Takyi said this during a panel discussion on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



Situating his argument for the Black Stars’ qualification to the World Cup in Qatar, he said the issue of dual citizenship was not at play and believed that the same should also be applied in looking for Ghanaians who are capable in the development of the country.



He was reacting to the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday that restrained the Assin North MP, Hon James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a Member of Parliament.



This decision was taken in a petition brought before the Supreme Court by Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region.



Mr. Ankomah-Ninfa is challenging the eligibility of Mr. Quayson as the MP for Assin North following allegations that he held dual citizenship prior to contesting the MP position.



“Some Ghanaians with dual citizenship living abroad who are willing to take up leadership roles to offer their expertise in developing the country, but the law on dual citizenship prevents them. If the law is reviewed to allow dual citizenship holders to take up ministerial roles, it will be the best for the country,” he said.



“When Ghana was looking for people abroad to play for the national football team, the Black Stars, for world cup qualifier against the Nigerians, they never took into consideration the aspect of dual citizenship, all that mattered was a person who has the quality and ability to help Ghana qualify for Qatar. Why can’t we do the same on leadership positions for persons who have the expertise,” he quizzed.