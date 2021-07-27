Ghana's historic female Vice-Chancellors: Naana Jane, Rita Akosua, Appiah Amfo

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Women who rose to head Ghana's public unis: Naana Jane, Rita Akosua, Appiah Amfo



• The University of Ghana has a new acting-Vice-Chancellor



• Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo becomes the first female to occupy the position - in acting capacity for now



• But before her rise, two women had served as VC's in top public universities



The University of Ghana, Legon recorded a piece of history when Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, 49, was appointed Vice-Chancellor of the institution even though in acting capacity.



The appointment, which was made by the varsity's Governing Council led by former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo, takes effect from August 1, 2021.



Until her appointment, Prof. Amfo was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs at the University of Ghana.



If confirmed, she will become the youngest occupant of the role and the first female Vice-Chancellor in the history of the premier university.



Whiles she takes a pioneer seat at Legon, her rise comes behind that of others who occupied the seat at the University of Cape Coast and another compatriot currently in the seat at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.



GhanaWeb looks at the two predecessors who rose to become first female vice chancellors at UCC and KNUST



2008 - Kufuor appoints Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as UCC VC



In 2008, as he prepared to leave office, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, appointed Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as the first female Vice-Chancellor of a public University in Ghana - in this case UCC.



The announcement was made in a speech read on the president's behalf by Papa Owusu Ankomah, the then Minister for Trade, Industry and President's Special Initiative, at a ceremony where Prof Opoku-Agyemang was inducted into office.



The induction was done by Chancellor of the UCC, Dr (Sir) Sam Jonah who described her as a "courageous and determined female who never accepted the status quo, but had worked hard and passed through the mill to attain her present position."



Opoku-Agyemang became the eighth to be appointed since the inception of UCC. At the time she held a PhD, a BA (Honors) in French from the University of Dakar, and a Diploma in Education from the UCC.



She took over from Reverend Professor Emmanuel Adow Obeng, whose spent seven year-term in office as Vice Chancellor.



2020 - KNUST Council appoints Rita Akosua Dickson VC



On August 1, 2020; Professor Rita Akosua Dickson officially started her four-year tenure as Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



Her appointment was announced on June 25, 2020, by the University's Council at its 258th Special Meeting.



Barely a year into office, she is expected to lead KNUST till July 31, 2024.



Until her appointment she was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of KNUST having once served as acting Vice-Chancellor in October 2018 when Professor Obiri Danso was asked to vacate the position temporarily amid student protests.



The VC, a phytochemist by training has also served previously as the Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.



At the time of her investiture, she held a Ph.D. and a Graduate Certificate in Academic Practice (GCAP) from King’s College London.



UG appoints Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo as Acting VC



A July 26, 2021 statement from UG's Registrar stated that Prof Appiah Amfo will be in an acting position following the expiration on July 31, 2021, of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu.



It added that she will be in that role “until such a time the University Council appoints a substantive Vice-Chancellor.”



The statement added that, “The Council considered Section 10 (2)(b) of the University of Ghana, Act 2010 (Act 806), and Section 6 (3) of the University of Ghana, and decided on the appointment of the senior of the two Pro-Vice-Chancellors, to act.



“The newly appointed Acting-Vice-Chancellor is a Professor of Linguistics and was appointed Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Students Affairs on November 1, 2019,” the statement added.



