Ghana's healthcare system still in its infancy - US-based plastic surgeon

Health News of Thursday, 8 July 2021

A renowned US-based plastic surgeon, Dr Michael Obeng, has described Ghana’s healthcare system as still being in its infancy adding that there hasn’t been enough progress in the last 30 years.



Speaking on the Morning Starr on Thursday, Dr Obeng said even though strides have been made in the healthcare system in Ghana, there is much to be done to make Ghana’s healthcare system considered one of the best.



“I think Ghana’s healthcare is still in its infancy, the healthcare hasn’t progressed a lot. It hasn’t progressed in over the 30 years that I left, but we have made strides.



“In 2011, we went to Tamale to do a donation and it was heartbreaking to hear that a whole regional hospital didn’t have a mammography and dialysis machines,” Dr Obeng told host Francis Abban, adding “with some of the things I’ve seen, I think there’s still a lot to be done in our healthcare system.”



Dr Obeng is an American plastic surgeon who currently practices in Beverly Hills, California, and is affiliated with the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.



Obeng is the Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery and MiKO Surgery Centre in Beverly Hills. Before assuming this position, he was the Chief of Plastic Surgery at St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center in Ohio, where he had started the Plastic Surgery Programme.



He is also the President of Global Health Solutions, a healthcare consulting firm with a mission to bridge the gap between morbidity and healthy living worldwide.