Ghana's former ambassador to US gets historic top post in US varsity

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The former Ghana Ambassador to the United States, Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah, has been named by Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) as the university’s inaugural Distinguished Statesman in Residence.



The new position, according to the Institute, was being launched under the auspices of several programmes within WPI that support the university’s global initiatives.



Currently working full-time at WPI, Mr Adjei-Barwuah, is expected to engage with students and faculty through the Social Sciences and Policy Studies Department in the School of Arts and Sciences and interact with the Institute of Science and Technology for Development (InSTeD) and the Provost’s Office.



He will also partner with University Advancement to enhance and develop the Provost’s Global Initiatives in Sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in Ghana.



Wole Soboyejo, Senior Vice President and Provost, WPI said, as a leader in project-based and purpose-driven global education, research, and outreach, the Institute actively builds and sustains partnerships around the world through dynamic and prominent leaders whose skills and passions align with the University’s and can greatly enhance its efforts and impact.



“Barfuor Adjei-Barwuah’s influence cannot be understated, and his invaluable insights, understanding of complex issues, and keen ability to build consensus through mentorship of students and faculty alike will greatly enhance WPI’s position as a leader and innovator in addressing global challenges.



“We are delighted to have him join us in this important role that will allow WPI to have an even wider impact,” he added.



The Peterson Family Dean of Arts and Sciences, Jean King, stated that Mr Adjei-Barwuah’s experience and leadership were a perfect fit for WPI as it underscores the importance of the humanities and social sciences and policy studies in producing students who truly care about global impact.



“The inclusion of more voices to help us ultimately change the world is, without a doubt, not just a passion, but a need. I look forward to working with the former ambassador on a variety of initiatives that will continue to engage both students and faculty in enhancing the overall WPI experience,” he stated.



On his part, Mr Adjei-Barwuah expressed delight at engaging and interacting with the students and faculty of WPI saying it was “yet another opportunity to do what I love best: to share knowledge, my stories, and experiences with others, in order to help others.”



“As a lecturer, a politician, and a diplomat, I have spent a considerable amount of time teaching and sharing skills and insights that I have acquired over the years; this work has remained crucial throughout my career and in my life, and it has allowed me to work successfully with many people to implement solutions to real-world problems,” he added.



The former Ambassador earned a PhD in geography from Indiana University Bloomington in 1972 and was a lecturer at the University of Ghana before becoming the Executive Director of Ghana’s Tourists Board.



In 1983, he moved to England to continue his public service in adult education as an advisor to the United Kingdom’s Learning and Skills Development Agency before returning to Ghana in 2001 to continue his public service.



From 2002 to 2008, he served as Ghana’s Ambassador to Japan. In 2017, he was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo to serve as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States.



