Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General buried

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General, Constance Ama Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, has been laid to rest.



She was buried at the Military Cemetary in Accra on Friday, 25 March 2022.



Before her burial, she was promoted to the rank of Major-General posthumously.



In attendance at the funeral were President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other dignitaries.



Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu died on Monday, 24 January 2022 at the 37 Military Hospital following a short illness.



She was promoted to the highest position occupied by a female in the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in March 2016.



After 18 months of regular training at the Ghana Military Academy, she was commissioned into the GAF on 25 April 1980 as a Second Lieutenant.



For her regimental training, she served as a Platoon Commander at the 2nd Battalion of Infantry in 1980.



From 1981 to 1982, she was posted as Platoon Commander and Adjutant to the 3rd Border Guards Battalion.



Brigadier-General Edjeani-Afenu was the first woman to be appointed Deputy Military Adviser (DMILAD) at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the UN, New York till 2016.