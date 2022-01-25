Ghana’s first female Brigadier-General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu is dead

General News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brigadier General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu joined the Ghana Armed Forces at age 18



Late Emefa Edjeani-Afenu first woman to be appointed Deputy Military Adviser at Ghana’s Permanent Mission to the UN



First female Brigadier General raises bar for Ghanaian women



The woman who broke history to become the first female Brigadier General of the Ghana Armed Forces, Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu, is reported dead.



She is said to have died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Monday, January 25, 2022, following a short illness.



The late Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was the first female to attain the highest feat in the Ghana Armed Forces when she was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General on March 7, 2016.



She was commissioned into the Ghana Armed Forces on April 25, 1980, as a Second Lieutenant, after an eighteen-month regular training at the Ghana Military Academy.



General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was later appointed General Staff Officer Grade 3 (Training, and Personnel Staff Officer) at the Border Guards HQ from 1983 to 1984 and as Adjutant at the Border Guards Training School, Kpetoe in 1984.



In 1995, she was appointed the Second in Command of the Ghana Armed Forces Pay Regiment and in 1999 was appointed the Commanding Officer all of which she became the first female in the Armed Forces to occupy these posts.



She became the first woman to be appointed Deputy Military Adviser (DMILAD) at the Permanent Mission of Ghana to the UN, New York from 2013 to 2016.



While she was serving as DMILAD, General Constance Emefa Edjeani-Afenu was promoted in March 2016 to the rank of Brigadier-General, becoming the first female to be promoted as a General in the Ghana Armed Forces.



The Brigadier General also served the Ghana Armed Forces Representative to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.



She participated in UN peacekeeping operations as the GhanaBatts (Ghana Battalion) in UNIFIL (1994 & 1998); MONUSCO (2007) and UNMIL (2009).