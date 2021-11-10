Ghana's first Twi herbal medicine glossary published

Regional News of Wednesday, 10 November 2021

Source: Cephas Debrah

The Ghanaian society is known to rely chiefly on traditional health services for their primary health care needs. It’s known that more than eighty percent of the population utilize traditional health care services regularly. Typical among them are Herbal medicines.



The herbal medicine practice has over the years undergone changes to meet the health needs of Ghanaians. For instance, the practice is now regulated by a council within the Ministry of Health known as the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) and medicines are subject to scientific verification before FDA certification.



There are also the Traditional and Alternative Medicine Directorate (TAMD) and a BSc Herbal Medicine programme established by Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to train physicians with special knowledge in Herbal medicines.



One major advocacy which has been on for a long time is effective collaboration between traditional practitioners and orthodox health workers. This collaboration can only be successful if health workers understand the practicing language of the traditional healer.



It’s in light of this that the book, “Twi Herbal Medicine Glossary” has been developed to bridge this gap.



The 131-page book is a collection of commonly used medicinal plants, their family, indication, and names in Twi and English. It serves as a source of reference for Researchers, Health Workers, Students, and Traditional Doctors.



The authors of the book are Mr. Clifford Asare and Mr. Cephas Kwaku Debrah. Mr. Clifford Asare is a long-serving Technician at the Department of Herbal Medicine KNUST. He has years of experience in herbal medicine practice and has been instrumental in the field training of Herbal Medical Students. Mr. Asare has contributed to numerous research work in plant medicine within Ghana and beyond.



Mr. Cephas Kwaku Debrah, a co-author is a Herbal Medicine Intern (Centre for Plant Medicine Research-Akuapem-Mampong), Researcher, International Writer, Freelance journalist, and a columnist on major Ghanaian news portals.



As a former outreach coordinator for the Ghana Herbal Medical Students Association, Mr. Debrah has been passionate about promoting Traditional Ghanaian medicine and is a staunch advocator for collaboration between orthodox medical practitioners and traditional healers for patients’ wellbeing. Mr. Debrah is currently the public relations officer for Medical Herbalist Interns and National Service Personnel Associations (MHINSPA).



The book is currently available in electronic and hardcopy format where interested people can make purchases online or visit the Department of Herbal Medicine, KNUST for a copy.