Ghana's enviable religious tolerance, very boastful - NAELP National Coordinator

Regional News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Coordinator of the National Alternative Employment Livelihood Program and 2020 parliamentary aspirant for the Tafo-Pankrono constituency, Dr. Serwaa Donkor has expressed joy over how Ghana leads when it comes to countries that are known for religious tolerance.



According to her, the mark is something Ghanaians must boastful of.



Dr. Serwaa Donkor revealed this in an interview with this reporter after joining Muslims for the celebration of the Eid-ul Adha occasion at TEPASS school park in the Old Tafo Municipality.



Dr. Serwaa Donkor who was very optimistic the bond was going to persist forever, further urged Ghanaians to always learn to be careful and know how to treat themselves equally.



According to her, peace was the only means to sustain a country. She commended Ghanaians for their continuous tolerance for every religion, thus being it traditional, Christian or Islamic and entreated them to make sure the act sustains.



"I always feel proud as a Ghanaian due to the boastful religious tolerance we have as a country. Just look at me today, I just my Muslim family to the Eid Ul- Adha prayer. The same way most of our Muslim families will be joining Christians during Easter, Christmas etc. We should be boastful of this beautiful coexistence and pray for its infinite sustainability," she said.



The 2020 parliamentary aspirant finally revealed that the continuous tolerance in the country was something worth emulating by others, especially politicians.