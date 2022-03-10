Ghana’s educational curriculum has no philosophy beyond STEM – Rev Opuni-Frimpong

General News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, has bemoaned the government’s overdependence on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) for basic and high school education.



According to him, the current curricula are made up of subjects that do not help students build moral values which have led to the training of many intellectual criminals in the country, myjoyonlince.com reported.



Dr Opuni-Frimpong further stated that the educational curricula had no philosophy aside from STEM, unlike previous educational curricula that focused on building the mind, heart and hands of Ghanaian students.



“Somebody must tell me the philosophy of education in this country beyond STEM. It is as if you give Ghanaian students Science, Technology and the new things they are talking about and you have solved every problem. I will tell you that education without moral and spiritual values, they are producing intelligent criminals and so far, I don’t know how many we have produced.



“Somebody should tell the Minister of Education that science and technology alone do not build a society. You give science and technology education without moral and spiritual values, you are producing intelligent criminals,” he said.



The academic urged the Minister for Education to consider reviewing the current educational curricula for it to include subjects that will help Ghanaian students cultivate good moral values.