Ghana’s education lacks consistency and application of principles – Bright Appiah

General News of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Source: 3news.com

Executive Director of Child Rights International (CRI), Bright Appiah, has noted that the educational system in Ghana lacks consistency and the application of certain principles.



This, he said, is leading to inconsistency in the acquisition of knowledge.



He said these while speaking on the New Day show on TV3 with Johnnie Hughes on Tuesday, February 8.



“There are a lot of things happening in the educational sector. If you look at the reforms since 1951 there are a lot of reforms that our educational system has gone through.



“I feel we haven’t gotten to a level where we are saying that this is what we want to do.



“Every time we tend to have different programmes. You look at the Junior High School system, the concept behind it but we have not been able to do that.



“We have also not been able to link the JHS to SHS because they are all secondary schools but, you have to truncate that period before you even go to secondary school. So there is no consistency and application of certain principles, it means that the knowledge acquisition of the children will also not be consistent.”



Mr Appiah further criticized the government for not providing textbooks to the schools.



He said, “It is bad, I can't say they have done a good thing because once you have defined that you want to run a different syllabus you need to also complement it with anything to help the teacher to deliver.”