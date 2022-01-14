Ghana's education is in crisis - Mahdi Gibril

Politics of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Mahdi Gibril, a Communication team member for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that public basic education is confronted with challenges.



Mahdi Gibril indicated that parents do not know exactly when public basic schools will reopen whereas private basic schools reopened on Monday, January 10, 2022.



“44,000 teachers out of 284,000 Basic school teachers left the teaching profession in 2021 alone. This is 15%, the highest in 20 years. Why did they walk away from the classroom, and how soon will they be replaced?’’ Mahdi Gibril exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



He continued “Capitation Grant is in arrears for Four Tranches (2 each for 2019/2020 & 2020/2021 academic years). And because of this, Heads borrowed to keep the schools running because that’s the only source of income for Basic schools. When will the arrears be paid?”



Mahdi Gibril that there are no textbooks in the public basic schools two years after the implementation of the new Standards-Based, “yet we claim to be implementing a standard-based curriculum?”



The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Mr. Kwesi Kwarteng has revealed that the government is working to set a date for the re-opening of basic schools, across the country.



Mr. Kwarteng refuted claims that the absence of an academic calendar can jeopardize the studies of pupils in basic schools across the country.



According to him, the Ministry of Education is working to resolve the current challenge.