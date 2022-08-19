Ghana's economy is the 8th strongest in the sub-region - Sylvester Tetteh

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency, Sylvester Matthew Tetteh, has said that despite the economic crisis, it is unfair to say that Ghana currently has the worse economy in history of the country.



According to him, despite the economic woes, Ghana’s economy is the 8th strongest in West Africa.



He explained further that, the size of the economy is currently huge and the forex is not the only determinate of how strong the economy is. Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, the lawmaker said,



“The size of the economy today has never been this huge. The forex is not the only determinate of how strong and stable the economy is. It is not. So, it’s a problem but to wrap it up to say it is the worse economy we have ever had in the history of this country is quite unfortunate.



“Today as we speak Ghana is the 8th strongest in the sub-region as in West Africa.”



Meanwhile, Government is blaming the current downgrades of the country’s credit rating on the delay in the passage of its fiscal policies at the beginning of the year.



According to the Deputy Finance Minister, Abena Osei-Asare, government’s inability to pass some major tax policies like the E-Levy has led to the poor state of investor confidence in the country.



“…because clearly if a major revenue measure like the e-levy we were having problems with its passage then clearly it in a way undermines your budget,” she said.



NYA/WA



