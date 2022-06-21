Ghana's economy bad – Boakye Agyarko

General News of Tuesday, 21 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ghanaian economy is in a bad shape, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko has said.



In his view, the country must admit that and then strategise to get out of the current situation.



Mr. Agyarko told Accra-based Asempa FM in an interview that: “The economy is not in a good place”.



“That is the first admission we have to make boldly”, he said, adding: “And we have to put plans in place that call for a collective sacrifice. Let’s share the pain.



“We are in a situation now where we have played so much, and now we are in dire times."



“We have to psych the nation for the difficulties ahead of us.



“We have to take our public financial management seriously and take our responsibility as citizens seriously. No one will come from anywhere to help us.



“We have to admit that we are living above our standards; we either come down or double up to meet those standards,” he said.