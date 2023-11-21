Ghana’s dev’t hinges on continuity of governance – Wontumi

Politics of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, known in political circles as Chairman Wontumi, is of the view that Ghana’s development hinges on political continuity.



He says countries in the developed world have seen massive development and advancement because of continuity.



However, Ghana’s development fortunes continue to suffer because governments are not given the opportunity to execute all their policies and programs.



To him, when progress is made by a New Patriotic Party (NPP) Government, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) comes in and draws the country back several years; something which needs to be addressed with a win for the NPP in 2024.



He made this known while addressing people in the North East Region.



He said, “The people in developed countries are achieving milestones because of the continuity in governance. That is what we need to emulate. The NPP should hand it over to the NPP. If the NPP breaks the eight, it will mean that what Nana Addo Dankwa started will be continued by Dr. Bawumia.



We will continue one district and one factory, and we will continue other projects that will ensure that the development we need as a country is realized. This is a major reason why there is a need for us to break the eight”.