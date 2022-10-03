Ghana’s criminal investigation regime porous – Adib Saani

General News of Monday, 3 October 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has bemoaned what he describes as the "porous nature of investigations" by the security agencies in the country.



According to him, Ghana's investigation regime is so porous that potential criminals believe the possibility of being arrested after committing a crime is so low; hence they are always encouraged to commit crimes.



Adib Saani, who's also a Criminologist, made the statement in an interview on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM/Agoo TV Monday while commenting on the series of murders recorded across the country in recent times.



He noted that the country's criminal investigation process is mostly manual and concentrated in Accra.



"Crimes that are committed in Wa are investigated by CID officers dispatched to the area from Accra. We'll recall that when the Takoradi missing Girls incident occurred, it took officers from Accra to go to the Western Regional capital to investigate the matter. Crimes happen in Kumasi, and investigators are moved from Accra to go and conduct investigations. So it looks like we don't have competent investigations in other parts of the country beyond Accra, and all these make investigations delay unduly and leave perpetrators walking away free."



Adib Saani, therefore, urged the Police Service to up their game as regards criminal investigations while calling on the government to commit more resources to the Police to enhance their work.