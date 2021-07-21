Ghana’s coronavirus situation worsening – Active cases now 3,446, death toll 817

General News of Wednesday, 21 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The number of active COVID-19 cases has shot up to 3,446, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.



Some 304 new cases have been confirmed.



The death toll has also risen to 817.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 99,734 cases have been recorded.



Of that number, 95,451 have recovered.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the rising cases shows that “we’ve let our guard down.”



Addressing Muslims at the Eid-ul-Adha celebration at the National Central Mosque at Kanda, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us – unfortunately.”



“This means that for the second year running, we are having to hold a subdued Eid celebration,” he observed.



“As we continue to count on the grace of God to protect our country from the ravages of the pandemic like he has since its outbreak, we can only minimise its health effects and avoid a full-blown third wave if we continue to be responsible and observe the safety and hygiene protocols.”



He noted: “The recent increase in the number of infections is a source of worry for me and, indeed, for all Ghanaians.”



“From the rising numbers, it is safe to conclude that we have let our guard down and are beginning to live our lives and conduct our businesses as though we are in normal times.”



“It is important to repeat that the virus is still with us and until each one of us receives a dose of the vaccine, the protocols must continue to be a part and parcel of our daily activities,” he added.