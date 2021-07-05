Ghana’s coronavirus cases go up rapidly in past days

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

New infections of Covid-19 in Ghana have risen significantly in the past few days for reasons yet to be known.



In a spate of two weeks, over 1,000 cases have been recorded.



As of Tuesday, June 22, the country’s cumulative total since the outbreak of the viral disease over a year ago was 95,059.



But on Sunday, July 4, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) puts the total figure at 96,067 on its official website.



Obviously, the active cases within the period were increased by over 500 cases.



On same Tuesday, June 22, the Director-General of the Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, reported about the detection of the new Delta strain at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).



He insisted that efforts were being made to make sure that the new strain does not spread to the local communities.



On Friday, July 2, however, the Covid-19 Task Force reported of the new variant being recorded within some communities.



“Relevant agencies are taking the necessary steps to ensure that spread is contained,” it said.



The infected persons are in good health, the Task Force said.



So far, 19 patients are in severe conditions with nine in critical conditions out of the 1,602 active cases.



Seven hundred and ninety-six have succumbed to the virus since it broke out in Ghana.



