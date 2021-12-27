Ghana's coronavirus active cases increase to 6,361

Health News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

1,277 people dead from coronavirus



Get vaccinated now, GHS urges Ghanaians



Adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols



There's been a sharp increase in the country's coronavirus case count in recent times.



As of December 22, 2021, the active cases have shot up to 6,361 while an additional 1,324 people have been infected with the virus, the Ghana Health Service has reported in its latest update.



Also, a total of 137,760 people have been confirmed with the coronavirus pandemic while, 1,277 people have died from the virus.



Due to this, the Ghana Health Service has entreated Ghanaians to always wear their face masks and adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.



The service further advised Ghanaians to get vaccinated now to safeguard their lives from the deadly coronavirus and other variants.



It said, "Ghana's Covid-19 case count as at 22nd December 2021.



Let’s continue to observe the safety protocols; Wear a mask always, wash your hands regularly with soap under running water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, practice social distancing, Get vaccinated now."



Meanwhile, beaches, nightclubs, and land borders have been closed to stop the spread of the virus.



