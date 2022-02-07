Ghana’s constitution now is Akufo-Addo – General Mosquito

Politics of Monday, 7 February 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has said President Akufo-Addo’s regime is a challenge to Ghana’s democratic system.



He berated President Akufo-Addo for turning himself into a dictator and literally ditching the constitution in his government.



“It appears we don’t have any constitution in Ghana now; the only constitution we have is Akufo-Addo. He takes decisions without recourse to the constitution. The constitution is there to guide our leaders so that they don’t become monsters, but Akufo-Addo is largely pulling us out of the democratic system. We’ll resist it.” he told the Ashanti regional youth wing of the NDC in Kumasi on Sunday, February 6, 2022.



He believes Akufo-Addo is part of the reason the lawmaking chamber has seen utter chaos and disorder in the eighth parliament.



His comment comes in the wake of the violence that has characterised the E-Levy passage in parliament.



Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that “so long as impunity will not stop, resistance has been imposed on us as a duty.”



“So if a Deputy Speaker who is supposed to be a referee assumes the role of a player on the field and decides to be part of penalty kicks in a game, you don’t hesitate to give him some slaps for him to behave with the utmost propriety,” he said.