Ghana's constitution helpless without press freedom - Dr. Ebo Afful

General News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: Isaac Donkor(Distinguished)

The head of the Department for communication studies of GIJ, Dr. Ebo Afful, has said that the 1992 constitution of Ghana is helpless without the Press being allowed to enjoy their freedom.



Speaking at a Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) organized Forum on the theme “Reexamining Freedom of expression, ethics, and threats to the safety of Journalists”, on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Dr. Afful said, “The 1992 constitution of Ghana is helpless without press freedom."



He highlighted the reason there is the need to ensure the press are operating independently and in maximum freedom in instances where he thinks the rights of the Press are been suppressed by the government and the National Media Commission meant to be the pillar for press freedom.



“The attitude of our heads of states does not show respect to our press. When they believed they have been defamed instead of going to the National Media Commission for redress, always they allow the security of this country to pick up the alleged offenders, molest them, harass them, intimidate them… and even prosecute them."



He continued to say that if radio and television houses are only allowed to operate on a license then it will be a limitation on the right of the press because they are considered the fourth estate of the realm.



“The national communications authority should not issue licences for the establishment of television and radio stations because it is supposed to be an arm of government.”



To him, this will help in promoting maximum freedom to the press which will relieve them from being an endangered species.