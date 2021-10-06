Ghana's budget reading is like saying 'the Lord’s prayer' – Deputy Minority Whip

General News of Wednesday, 6 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ahmed Ibrahim has asked government to distribute budget funds evenly



• He said the lack of funds is affecting development in various constituencies



• The Finance Minister is expected to present the 2022 budget to parliament on November 15



The Deputy Minority Whip in parliament, Ahmed Ibrahim, has asked the government to ensure that all areas mentioned in the budget, receive their allocated funds every year before the next budget is read.



He said the reading of the country’s budget can be likened to reciting the Lord's prayer which requires no action.



Mr Ibrahim, in an interview on Okay FM, said MPs are called to parliament to listen to budgets year after year without them being implemented.



This, he said, brings the country backwards as there are no funds for development in the various constituencies.



Speaking on Okay FM's ‘Ade Akye Abia’, Ahmed Ibrahim said “We have been home since August, we are resuming on October 26 and we are going to read budget. This budget they are preparing to present before Parliament, last year’s budget has not been released, so why are you calling us to come and read another budget. Or the budget reading has become “Our father daily prayer” budget where students go to school and are asked to recite the Lord’s Prayer and that’s it. It shouldn’t be so. There must be prayer points and actions.



“So we just go to parliament and they read 2022 budget whereas the 2021 budget has not been distributed. We can’t be passing budget as a ritual, Ghana cannot be reduced to only Ghana,” he added.