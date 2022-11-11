Ghana’s biggest problem is Nana Addo not Ken Ofori Atta: Sammy Gyamfi

General News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is asking suffering Ghanaians to blame the myriad of economic hardships on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and not the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta.



The National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, reminded Ghanaians to lay the blame on the president and not his debilitating finance minister while reacting to calls for the removal of the minister.



He spoke on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



He explained that the finance minister is not the appropriate person to blame for the current economic hardships Ghanaians are experiencing under the watch of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) administration.



"The financé minister could not have taken many of the decisions in running the country’s economy without the approval of the president," he said.



He was categorical to say that Ghana’s major problem is the president.



He argued strongly that it is the president that had a social contract with the people of Ghana and not the finance minister.



"It is the president who has breached the social contract he had with Ghanaians and not the finance minister," he said.



He was elated noting that all the president had erroneously said about the persona of former president John Dramani Mahama have turned out to play against him in government.



"In 2016 at the time inflation was high during the NDC’s administration as compared to what is pertaining under the watch of the current president was low.



"He then had the guts to ask the then-president to resign.



"So, he should also do the honourable thing by resigning," Mr Gyamfi stressed.



He noted that the president is in control but not in charge because he is blinded by greed and selfish interest.



The country is at a crossroads because of the failure of the president to assert his authority, he again said.