Ghana's biggest banana plantation employs 3000 people

General News of Thursday, 12 August 2021

Source: Lord Kweku Sekyi, Contributor

Employing over 3000 Ghanaians and located on a surface area of over 8,600 hectares at Asutuare in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region, Golden Exotics Limited (GEL), produces 50,000 tonnes of bananas and 10,000 tonnes of pineapples annually, making it the largest exporter of bananas and pineapples in Ghana.



The company's plantation in Ghana, which was started in 2003, also hosts one of the largest organic banana farms in the world, exporting mainly to EU countries and some African countries including Mali and Burkina Faso.



Owned by a French firm that operates other plantations in the ECOWAS region and Latin America, GEL has a massive irrigation project and automated watering systems to ensure all-year-round production.



The company, which is Fair Trade certified, also has compost plants to manage excesses, ensuring that nothing goes to waste at the various production stages.



This video was shot by Lord Kweku Sekyi at one of the company's several production facilities during a tour with the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa.



The visit was intended to strengthen the relationship between the Government of Ghana and industry stakeholders to boost foreign direct investment in Ghana's export sector.



