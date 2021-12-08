Ghana’s ‘beautiful’ democracy ‘envy of many outside Africa’ – French Ambassador

General News of Wednesday, 8 December 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

French Ambassador Anne Sophie Ave has lauded Ghana’s democratic tenets.



According to her, Ghana is a different country on the African continent and crafting its democracy and economic empowerment.



“Ghana has a beautiful democracy that is the envy of many outsides of Africa”, she told Nana Romeo on Accra100.5FM’s mid-morning show Ayekoo Ayekoo on Wednesday, 8 December 2021.



She maintained that the successes Ghana has chalked with her democracy are the envy of many African countries.



However, she said the credit should not go to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his governing New Patriotic Party but rather to all Ghanaians.



The French ambassador, whose tenure will come to an end in August 2022, commended Ghanaians for being a people who are eager to learn at all costs.



She said even though she did not know a lot about Ghana until she was appointed French ambassador to Ghana, she had heard about Kwame Nkrumah and Jerry John Rawlings.



She also mentioned that Europeans perceived Africa as a country rather than a continent.



“Quite often, you ask people if they know Africa; they always exclaim, ‘yes!’, only to have visited a nation in Africa”.



“It will later end up that these persons only visited one nation on the continent”, she stressed.