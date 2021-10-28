Ghana’s anti-LGBTQI+ unacceptable, must be resisted - UK female Bishop

General News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

A Member of the House of Lords of the United Kingdom, Bishop Sarah Mullally has described Ghana’s anti-LGBTQI+ as unacceptable.



The female Bishop believes the bill when passed into law, will promote fear and intolerance.



It was also her view that the bill will put the lives and freedom of several people at risk.



The Bishop stated that we were all created by God hence we all deserve love.



She wants the bill to be resisted and has therefore sent her prayers to the community.



She was reacting to concerns raised by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Revd Justin Welby.



Most Revd in his statement said: “I am gravely concerned by the draft anti-LGBTQ+ Bill due to be debated by the Ghanaian parliament. I will be speaking with the Archbishop of Ghana in the coming days to discuss the Anglican Church of Ghana’s response to the Bill.



The majority of Anglicans within the global Anglican Communion are committed to upholding both the traditional teaching on marriage as laid out in the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I:10, and the rights of every person, regardless of sexual orientation, before the law.



"In Resolution I:10, the Anglican Communion also made a commitment “to assure [LGBTQ+ people] that they are loved by God and that all baptised, believing and faithful persons, regardless of sexual orientation, are full members of the Body of Christ.”



"Meanwhile on numerous occasions, the Primates of the Anglican Communion have stated their opposition to the criminalisation of same-sex attracted people: most recently, and unanimously, in the communiqué of the 2016 Primates’ Meeting.



“I remind our brothers and sisters in the Anglican Church of Ghana of these commitments.



“We are a global family of churches, but the mission of the church is the same in every culture and country: to demonstrate, through its actions and words, God’s offer of unconditional love to every human being through Jesus Christ.”



In her reaction, she said: “I share the Archbishop’s grave concerns and support his actions. I am praying for the +LGBTQI+ community in Ghana



Ghana’s proposed anti- LGBT legislation is unacceptable and must be resisted. It would promote fear and intolerance, putting the freedom of so many people under threat. We are all love equally by God. My prayers are with the LGBT community in Ghana at this time.”



Bishop Elisabeth Mullally, is a British Anglican Bishop, Lord Spiritual and former nurse.



She has been Bishop of London since 8 March 2018.



She was England’s Chief Nursing Officer and the National Health Service’s director of patient experience for England; from July 2015 until 2018, she was Bishop of Crediton, a suffragan bishop in the Diocese of Exeter.