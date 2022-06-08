Ghana’s active coronavirus cases now stand at 452

Health News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

Ghana has seen a gradual surge in the number of Covid-19 cases largely from the Greater Accra region in schools and workplaces, the Ghana Health Service has said.



“The active cases as of June 6, are 452,” this was announced by the Director-General of the Service at a media briefing in Accra.



According to Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, there are currently no severe or critical cases and no death recorded since early March.



“Generally, we have recorded about 162,000 cases. We have done 2,455,610 tests, and 160,105 have recovered. Unfortunately, we have lost about 1,445 cases and we have not lost any person to covid since early March. Currently, there are no severe or critical cases and that is an indication that the vaccine is protecting us. The average daily cases of Covid-19 recorded in GAR have increased from 1.3 in April to 13.3 cases in May to 44 cases per day in June 2022. 18.1% of the current outbreak is amongst children (0-15 years),” he said on Wednesday, June 8.



He urged Ghanaians to protect themselves.



“So it’s in the schools and mainly the workplace but of course, we all close from work, schools and go home and so it goes into the community. Our case management teams are on alert to ensure any need for treatment and enhanced surveillance activities across all districts in the region especially in schools and workplaces, among others. Mask-wearing is not compulsory but we need to ensure that we protect ourselves.”



Monkeypox



Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye said Ghana had recorded 5 cases of Monkeypox in three regions.



“So far since the outbreak in Europe, we have tested 12 suspected cases in Ghana since May 24, 2022. Currently, we have confirmed 5 cases in three regions—Eastern, Western, and Greater Accra.”



He disclosed that one of the cases was recorded in a Ghanaian who travelled to the United States of America from Ghana.



He said Ghana has the capability to test for Monkeypox.



“No death has occurred among the cases. There is clearly no treatment for Monkeypox. Fortunately, most cases are mild. We have currently started contact tracing and follow-up of all confirmed cases. We have the capability to test for Monkeypox. This can be done at Noguchi, the National Public Reference lab and Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research. Nobody is critically ill. We will continue our surveillance to ensure that all cases are identified and isolated.”



Influenza A H3 outbreak



Dr Kuma-Aboagye added that Ghana is also currently experiencing Influenza A H3 outbreak.



“Ghana is also currently experiencing Influenza A H3 outbreak. Ghana conducts Sentinel Surveillance for Respiratory pathogens in all 16 regions. Testing of clusters of persons with respiratory illness is also done as part of outbreak investigations. Our health system is not currently overwhelmed. All cases of the infections may stretch the health system, especially if Covid-19 escalates beyond what we have now.”