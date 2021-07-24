Ghana’s active Coronavirus cases pass 4,000 mark as 4 more die

General News of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has shot up to 4,094, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



Some 423 new cases have been confirmed.



The death toll has also risen to 823.



Since March 12, 2020, the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Ghana up to date is 101,170.



Out of that number 96,255 have recovered.



A few days ago, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the rising number of active COVID-19 cases shows that “we’ve let our guard down.”



Addressing Muslims at the Eid-ul-Adha celebration at the National Mosque at Kanda, Accra, President Akufo-Addo said: “The COVID-19 pandemic is still with us – unfortunately.



“This means that for the second year running, we are having to hold a subdued Eid celebration,” he observed.



“As we continue to count on the grace of God to protect our country from the ravages of the pandemic like he has since its outbreak, we can only minimise its health effects and avoid a full-blown third wave if we continue to be responsible and observe the safety and hygiene protocols.”



He noted: “The recent increase in the number of infections is a source of worry for me and, indeed, for all Ghanaians.



“From the rising numbers, it is safe to conclude that we have let our guard down and are beginning to live our lives and conduct our businesses as though we are in normal times.



“It is important to repeat that the virus is still with us and until each one of us receives a dose of the vaccine, the protocols must continue to be a part and parcel of our daily activities,” he added.