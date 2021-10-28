Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases fall to 1,817, death toll rises to 1,174

Health News of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

As of October 23, Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,817, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.



Some 33 new cases were recorded within the period.



The death toll is currently 1,174.



There are 13 critical cases and 40 severe others.



Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130,041 cases.



So far, 127,050 have recovered.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 70,298



Ashanti Region - 20,698



Western Region - 7,497



Eastern Region - 6,565



Volta Region - 5,303



Central Region - 4,736



Bono East Region - 2,552



Bono Region - 2,119



Northern Region - 1,737



Upper East Region - 1,454



Ahafo Region - 1,058



Western North Region - 1,006



Oti Region - 846



Upper West Region - 739



North East Region - 283



Savannah Region - 262



