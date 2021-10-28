Ghana’s active COVID-19 cases fall to 1,817, death toll rises to 1,174

Health News of Thursday, 28 October 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
As of October 23, Ghana’s active COVID-19 caseload stood at 1,817, according to the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service.
Some 33 new cases were recorded within the period.
The death toll is currently 1,174.
There are 13 critical cases and 40 severe others.
Since mid-March 2020, Ghana has recorded a total of 130,041 cases.
So far, 127,050 have recovered.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 70,298
Ashanti Region - 20,698
Western Region - 7,497
Eastern Region - 6,565
Volta Region - 5,303
Central Region - 4,736
Bono East Region - 2,552
Bono Region - 2,119
Northern Region - 1,737
Upper East Region - 1,454
Ahafo Region - 1,058
Western North Region - 1,006
Oti Region - 846
Upper West Region - 739
North East Region - 283
Savannah Region - 262