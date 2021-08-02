Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count 5,524, deaths 836

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A total of 541 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service as of 28 July 2021, the latest figures have indicated.



It takes the country’s active case count to 5,524.



Out of that, 17 are critical and 86 are severe.



Since mid-March 2020, a total of 104,330 cases have been recorded in Ghana.



A total of 97,970 of them have recovered.



The death toll has risen to death 836.



Regional breakdown:



Greater Accra Region - 56,487



Ashanti Region - 18,273



Western Region - 6,042



Eastern Region - 4,879



Central Region - 3,823



Volta Region - 3,100



Northern Region - 1,672



Bono Region - 1,625



Bono East Region - 1,606



Upper East Region - 1,326



Western North Region - 937



Ahafo Region - 847



Oti Region - 545



Upper West Region - 500



North East Region - 232



Savanna Region - 135