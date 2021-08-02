You are here: HomeNews2021 08 02Article 1322968

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count 5,524, deaths 836

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

So far, 836 people have succumbed to the virus So far, 836 people have succumbed to the virus

A total of 541 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service as of 28 July 2021, the latest figures have indicated.

It takes the country’s active case count to 5,524.

Out of that, 17 are critical and 86 are severe.

Since mid-March 2020, a total of 104,330 cases have been recorded in Ghana.

A total of 97,970 of them have recovered.

The death toll has risen to death 836.

Regional breakdown:

Greater Accra Region - 56,487

Ashanti Region - 18,273

Western Region - 6,042

Eastern Region - 4,879

Central Region - 3,823

Volta Region - 3,100

Northern Region - 1,672

Bono Region - 1,625

Bono East Region - 1,606

Upper East Region - 1,326

Western North Region - 937

Ahafo Region - 847

Oti Region - 545

Upper West Region - 500

North East Region - 232

Savanna Region - 135

Join our Newsletter