Ghana’s active COVID-19 case count 5,524, deaths 836

General News of Monday, 2 August 2021
Source: classfmonline.com
A total of 541 new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ghana Health Service as of 28 July 2021, the latest figures have indicated.
It takes the country’s active case count to 5,524.
Out of that, 17 are critical and 86 are severe.
Since mid-March 2020, a total of 104,330 cases have been recorded in Ghana.
A total of 97,970 of them have recovered.
The death toll has risen to death 836.
Regional breakdown:
Greater Accra Region - 56,487
Ashanti Region - 18,273
Western Region - 6,042
Eastern Region - 4,879
Central Region - 3,823
Volta Region - 3,100
Northern Region - 1,672
Bono Region - 1,625
Bono East Region - 1,606
Upper East Region - 1,326
Western North Region - 937
Ahafo Region - 847
Oti Region - 545
Upper West Region - 500
North East Region - 232
Savanna Region - 135