General News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Youth President congratulates Akufo-Addo on his electoral victory

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s Youth President has sent a warmest congratulatory message to the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Ghana.



A statement signed by Ghana’s Youth President, Evans Edem Hokey said, it is not in doubt that Ghana continues to pride itself as the beacon of democracy in Africa after successfully electing a leader in the Monday, December 7 polls.



“The ability of a nation to peacefully elect governments through the power of the ballot box is an essential hallmark of a truly functioning multi-party democracy and the people of Ghana have once again passed this test with distinction,” parts of the statement read.



It added, “We are confident that under your Presidency, the economic transformation of the country shall continue to be a topmost priority and the respect for fundamental human rights and press freedom will continue to grow and be a worthy example to other nations within the sub-Saharan region and globally.”



The Youth Leadership further assured the president of their continues support form the youth front.



"We look forward to collaborating with your good office in achieving the aspirations of the nation as captured in the Directive Principles of State Policy under the 1992 constitution of the Republic of Ghana.



"We trust you to instil a culture of integrity and efficiency in governance and most especially tackle the canker of high youth unemployment within the country."



Within 48 hours of voting on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana declared the incumbent President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the president-elect of Ghana.



The NPP’s flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo polled 51% of votes to beat the NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama who polled 47% of votes according to the EC.

