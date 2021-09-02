Ghana’s UCC ranked globally among best universities for research influence

General News of Thursday, 2 September 2021

The 2022 Times Higher Education annual rankings has ranked the University of Cape Coast among 135 best universities globally for research influence.



Also, the UCC has been ranked the 4th in Africa, first in West Africa, and also first in Ghana, beating its closest competitor in Ghana – the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), by leaps.



This was announced by the Times Higher Education website.



This is the first time the UCC is featured in the rankings and was ranked No. 1 out of the 138 new entrant universities in the World University Rankings – 2022.



The Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories, making them the largest and most diverse university rankings to date.



The table is based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.



This year’s ranking analyzed more than 108 million citations across over 14.4 million research publications and included survey responses from almost 22,000 scholars globally.



Overall, over 430,000 data points from more than 2,100 institutions that submitted data were collected.



In the meantime, in the two decades of the Times Higher Education annual rankings, no university in Ghana has ever achieved this position.