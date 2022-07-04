Ghana's Return To IMF: Apologize To Mahama - Rachel Appoh to govt

General News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Rachel Nana Adwoa Appoh, the former Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central in the Central Region has urged the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government to apologise to John Dramani Mahama.



According to her, the apology is the most needful thing to do following as Ghana has crawled back to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



The former Gender Minister believes Ghana's return to the International body vindicates former President Mahama in respect of the plethora of attacks he suffered from the NPP when in office.



Government on July 1st, 2022, announced its plan to engage the IMF to assist in forestalling the economic crisis, a move which has attracted mixed reaction from the public.



Many critics say they saw it coming and an earlier acknowledgment of the advice would have saved the country a lot of trouble.



Earlier, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the other handlers of the national purse had claimed that Ghana’s economy was on the right path, ruling out the possibility of returning to the IMF for any programme to salvage the economy.



However, in the face of the dramatic U-turn, the former Gomoa Central Legislature believes the NPP brags too much.



In a Facebook post, Hon Appoh wrote:



You see your own words have eventually come round to hit you guys. You talk and brag too much, that's your problem as a Government. Humble yourself and apologize to Prez. Mahama because he is indeed a visionary leader. You people used all manner of terrible words to criticize his Government while you people had not experienced what it takes to lead a country.

The level of shame and disgrace is too much to bare after all the IMF bragging I guess. You see your smoothness level Npp Government??? You think Governance is easy??????

Posterity is indeed judging Prez. Mahama

God have mercy on Ghana

