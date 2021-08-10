Ghana’s Regional breakdown of Coronavirus from March 2020 to August

Health News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana on Thursday, March 12, 2020, recorded its first case of the deadly Coronavirus.



The Ministry of Health at a briefing in Accra announced that two imported cases of the virus had been reported from persons who had returned from Norway and Turkey to Ghana.



According to data available on the Ghana Health Service's website on Ghana’s outbreak response management updates, a total of 108,226 cases have so far been officially reported as of August 5, 2021.



The number of recoveries stands at 100,383.



Greater Accra Region has the highest number of COVID-19 reported cases with 58,026 confirmed cases followed by the Ashanti Region with 18,922 cases. The Savannah Region has the least reported cases of 143 persons who have contracted the virus.



The public has been admonished to abide by all safety protocols especially the mandatory wearing of nose masks at public places. Regular handwashing and practice of social distancing of at least a 1-metre distance between oneself and others form part of measures to curbing the spread of the virus.



With Ghana's death toll standing at 874, persons are also encouraged to get vaccinated. The Ghana Health Service data shows that 1,271,393 vaccine doses have been administered since government’s rollout in March 2021.





Below is the regional breakdown of COVID-19 cases as of August 5, 2021:

















