Ghana’s Most Outstanding Teacher 2022, Stella Gyimaah Larbi pioneers Outstanding Teacher Summit

General News of Monday, 2 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Stella Gyimaah Larbi, Ghana's Most Outstanding Teacher for 2022, hosted the inaugural Outstanding Teacher Summit in September 2023.



This pioneering event served as a foundational step towards providing educators with a platform to exchange ideas, bridge the gap between education and various expert fields, and inspire a new generation of exceptional teachers.



The driving mission behind the Outstanding Teacher Summit, as articulated by Stella Gyimaah Larbi, is to leave a lasting legacy and establish a platform where teachers from across the nation and beyond can showcase innovative practices, motivate others to strive for excellence, and consistently excel in their roles.



Gyimaah Larbi, who has championed holistic teacher and learner development, sought to address the evolving landscape of education both inside and outside the classroom.



Drawing on her extensive experience in the field spanning over a decade, she recognized the imperative for teachers to adapt to changes in education and engage in collaborative efforts with fellow educators and experts from diverse backgrounds. Stella Gyimaah Larbi envisions the OUTSTANDING TEACHER SUMMIT as a distinctive brand in Africa, bridging the divide between exceptional educators and experts from various fields.



The summit, designed to be held across different regions, will bring together past winners of the Outstanding Teacher accolade to share their impactful stories and insights, with the primary goal of nurturing the next generation of outstanding teachers. By hosting regional summits, Gyimaah Larbi aims to inspire teachers to evolve and meet the demands of the ever-evolving education landscape, emphasizing technology, innovation, and hands-on skill acquisition.



Grounded in core values such as Creativity, Leadership, Excellence, Integrity, and Empathy, Stella Gyimaah Larbi is determined to guide fellow teachers toward becoming catalysts for change in their respective domains. She recognizes the importance of creating a platform for educators to share their innovations, thus dispelling misconceptions about the teaching profession and garnering support for teachers.



She expressed her intentions to expand the summit's reach, stating, "I plan to take this summit to every district with an open mind, and share more about the works of teachers to make their learners better. Education is one of the ways to create awareness. That’s one of the things that drives me: to educate and create the platform for others to shine."



The Outstanding Teacher Summit's maiden edition proved to be a resounding success, equipping educators with valuable insights, unforgettable memories, and practical action plans to thrive in the Digital Age. Stella Gyimaah Larbi remains enthusiastic about the future possibilities that this pioneering initiative holds, as it continues to shape the landscape of education in Ghana and beyond.