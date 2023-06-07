Ghana’s Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah Chairs UN Habitat Assembly in Kenya

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is expected to Chair the United Nation’s Habitat Assembly currently ongoing in Nairobi, Kenya.



The second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly, which started on June 6, 2023, is expected to end on June 9, 2023.



The lawmaker for Techiman South would chair the General Assembly/Plenary session tomorrow Thursday June 8, 2023 and Friday June 9, 2023.



As the governance body of the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), the United Nations Habitat Assembly convenes every four years. It is the highest global decision-making body on sustainable urbanization and human settlements.



The 193 UN Member States cast the votes, while participants include non-Member States, other UN bodies and specialized agencies, as well as intergovernmental organizations, civil society, private sector, academia and research institutions, women, youth and children, and grassroots organizations.



Thematic debates and discussions during the Assembly will focus on the following topics:



Universal access to affordable housing: Member States are encouraged to explore mechanisms to achieve the universal right to adequate housing and move towards removing existing barriers to affordable housing.



Urban climate action: to achieve the global commitment to stay within 1.5˚C limit on rising temperatures by 2030, Member States are encouraged to explore realistic urban pathways for climate action.



Urban crises recovery: current crises are increasingly more urban, with cities very often serving as the main places of arrival for displaced people. Member States are encouraged to empower cities to respond to urban crises and support national recovery efforts.



Localisation of the SDGs: the Assembly will look at local actions needed to advance the implementation of SDGs to meet the 2030 Development Agenda targets. Member States will also be invited to explore financial mechanisms to ensure resources are directed toward urban development and reach local levels.



Prosperity and local finance: to accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals, respond to urban crises, advance urban climate action, and ensure adequate and affordable housing for all, cities need policies and fiscal resources. Member States are invited to explore policies and market mechanisms to ensure financial flows directed towards urban development and reach local levels.