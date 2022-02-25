Ghana's Independence Day: Effutu municipality table down activities to mark celebration

Regional News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Source: Amoah-asare Isaac, Contributor

As part of this year's independence anniversary of Ghana, the Effutu Municipal Assembly led by Hon Alhaji Zubairu Kassim has initiated programs to celebrate the occasion.



Effutu, which has earned the acronym "The Gateway to the Central Region" is noted for its peace and uniqueness.



The Assembly is therefore urging all and sundry to join the Effutu Train to celebrate the anniversary in a grand style under the theme: "Working together and Bouncing back together".



The Central Region will host this year's National event slated for 6th March 2022 with the rest of the other regions and MMDAs also expected to hold separate events to partake in the activity.



Meanwhile, the Effutu Municipality has slated Saturday, 26th February 2022 for a massive clean-up exercise at the Winneba Junction, Winneba central market, Copa junction down to Nkwantanan areas.



Islamic prayers have also been scheduled on 4th March 2022 at the Winneba Central mosque with the thanksgiving service also expected to be held at the Winneba Catholic church on 13th March, 2022.