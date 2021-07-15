Ghana’s ICUs not full – GHS

General News of Thursday, 15 July 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Health Service has dismissed reports that the country’s intensive care units (ICU) and testing facilities are overwhelmed by the surge in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.



According to the GHS, at least 13 empty ICU beds are currently at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital of Ridge and more than 20 ICU beds at the Ga East Hospital.



The Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye told Journalists on Wednesday that the ICUs were not overstretched.



“We are not overwhelmed yet and we don’t hope to be. Our ICU beds are not full and there is enough oxygen for the current cases of COVID-19,” he reiterated.



The Ghana Medical Association (GMA) had earlier warned that ICUs in Accra’s major hospitals were being overstretched as the country deals with a surge in COVID-19 cases.



The General Secretary of GMA, Dr. Justice Yankson, stated that hospitals in Ghana are not equipped enough to handle the fast-rising cases as the country is nearing a possible third wave.



“If you look at what is happening, our general numbers are also going up, and there are hotspots all over the place, not just in Accra, Ashanti Region and other regions as well. So clearly, this could be the beginning of potentially another third wave.”



Ghana’s COVID-19 situation



The coronavirus cases have spiralled in recent days after it dropped below 500 a few weeks ago.



The country currently has an active case count of 2,314 after recording 143 new cases on July 9, 2021, per the latest update from the GHS.