Ghana’s Gabriel Opoku-Asare lands top job at Diageo

General News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Gabriel Opoku-Asare, Head of Society, Africa at Diageo has been promoted to the role of Corporate Relations Director, South-East Asia (SEA). Gabriel will join the SEA leadership team and will be accountable for public relations and policy, Diageo in Society 2030 and employee engagement across South-East Asia, working closely with the General Managers and Corporate Relations team to unlock performance and growth. Southeast Asia markets include Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, business units of Strategic Partnerships (Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar) and Prestige located in Singapore.



Gabriel has had a varied career in corporate relations with a wide breadth of experiences, of which 5 years have been with Diageo. His global career includes living and working across Ghana and UK. He has extensive experience across corporate relations, communications and sustainability. Gabriel brings an end to end CR leadership experience, in terms of policy-shaping, communications strategy, partnering with business leaders and managing large teams, having worked as Corporate Relations Director, Ghana for Diageo, as well as heading corporate affairs for Unilever in Ghana.



In his most recent role as heading society for Africa, Gabriel has been instrumental in shaping Diageo Africa’s sustainability strategy, co-led the formation of the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance and led the first-year delivery of Diageo 2030 target with Africa delivering 385,000 m3 of water to 55,000 people, reached 74,000 people through our underage drinking campaign called SMASHED, and ensured that 55% of beneficiaries of our community programmes were women.



Gabriel joined Diageo in 2016 from Unilever where he was Head of Corporate Affairs for Ghana. He has previously spent over 6 years with Mohinani Group and K-Net in Ghana, leading corporate affairs, projects and customer relations.



Gabriel holds a BSc in Land Economy from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), a Graduate Certificate in Public Relations from Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), a Masters in International Relations from the University of Leicester and an Executive Education Certificate in Shared Value Strategy from Harvard Business School.





Gabriel will officially start in his new role as of 01 February 2022 and will relocate to Singapore.