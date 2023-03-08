Ghana’s First Lady who will forever be remembered as a fearless women champion - Int'l Women's Day

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

She has changed the narrative over the years, positioning herself at the forefront of political affairs.



on International Day this year, GhanaWeb celebrates this extraordinary woman whose contributions to women empowerment cannot be overemphasized.



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings:



She was the first woman to dare to change the face of Ghana’s politics which had over the years, had men leading.



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was the wife of Ghana’s former President, Flt Lft. Jerry John Rawlings and served as First Lady of Ghana from June 4, 1979, to September 1979.



She was the very First Lady under the country’s Fourth Republic.



She once again became first lady when her husband took over on December 31, 1981, and in 1992 under the Fourth Republic, and served till 2001.



What she did for women:



Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is known widely for championing the 31st December Women’s Movement in 1982.



Under this movement, she championed the emancipation of women at every level. At a time when women's participation was very low, Konadu, as president of the movement, taught women how to generate income, fight for their rights and engage actively in decision-making in their communities.



Through the movement, Mrs. Rawlings also pushed aggressively for the adoption of the "Intestate Succession Law," – a law which ‘saves’ survivors of anyone who dies without a will. This helped women gain some inheritance upon the demise of their husbands, regardless of whether or not they left them a will.



Not only did she empower women through these means, but Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also spearheaded a cause for women to participate in politics. She believed that through networking, development will be promoted and the world will be a better place.



Presidential Ambitions:



Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings will forever be known in history as the first-ever woman who rubbed shoulders with her male counterparts, to run for the presidency.



As a former member of her late husband’s party – the National Democratic Congress (NDC), she was elected Vice Chair in 2009.



She challenged the then-President of Ghana, the late John Evans Atta Mills for the party’s flagbearership position at the party’s congress in 2011 and lost.



Determined to run as president, however, Konadu did not give up. She found an alternative way around it, she left the NDC to form her own party - the National Democratic Party (NDP).



In 2016, she put forward her intentions to run for president in Ghana, on the ticket of her newly formed party – the National Democratic Party (NDP). Although she lost, polling only some 0.16%, she proceeded in the next election year to vie for the same position but lost again.



Personal life:



Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings was born on November 17, 1948.



She attended the Ghana International School before moving to Achimota School where she met her late husband, Jerry John Rawlings.



The couple were married for 40 years before the demise of the late former president in November 2020.



Nana Konadu studied Art and textiles at the University of Science and Technology and became a student leader of her Hall of residence for Africa Hall.



She is 72 years old and has four children – 3 daughters including Klottey Korle Member of Parliament (MP) – Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings and a son.



