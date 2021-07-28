Ghana’s FDA approves two more coronavirus vaccines

Health News of Wednesday, 28 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines for importation, distribution and use in Ghana.



The two new vaccines are Moderna (Spikevax) and Pfizer-BioNtech (Cominaty).



This brings the total number of approved COVID-19 vaccines for use in Ghana to five (5), a statement by the FDA said on Wednesday, July 28.



These are “Sputnik V, Covishiled TM, Covid-19 Vaccine Jassen, Moderna (Spikevax, Pfizeer-BioNtech (Comirnaty).”



The FDA said it continues to use the Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) pathway which is the accepted procedure for all national regulatory authorities globally, in order to ensure timely access to quality and safe medical products including vaccines during this pandemic.



“The authority, therefore, wishes to assure the public that all the approved COVDI-189 vaccines have been subjected to rigorous safety parameters and therefore the public are to receive these vaccines without any reservations.”