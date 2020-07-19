You are here: HomeNews2020 07 19Article 1011022

General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Ghana's Coronavirus case count hits 27,060 with 145 deaths

Ghana has recorded 448 new cases of the Coronavirus


488 new infections of the fast spreading Coronavirus have pushed Ghana's case count to 27,060, the Ghana Health Service has reported on Sunday, July 19.

There has also been another death, bringing to total 145.

According to the Ghana Health Service report, the new cases were from “samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 14 July 2020.”

Additionally, clinical recoveries have surged to 23,044 leaving the active COVID-19 cases at 3,871.

The Greater Accra Region remains the geographical area with the highest infections, followed by Ashanti Region.

Below is the breakdown of the infections in the regions

Greater Accra Region – 14,923

Ashanti Region – 5,642

Western Region – 2,218

Central Region – 1,140

Eastern Region – 1,030

Volta Region – 492

Bono East Region – 294

Upper East Region – 282

Northern Region – 271

Western North Region – 216

Bono Region – 166

Oti Region – 143

Ahafo Region – 103

Upper West Region – 74

Savannah Region – 57

North East Region – 9

