General News of Sunday, 19 July 2020

Ghana's Coronavirus case count hits 27,060 with 145 deaths

Ghana has recorded 448 new cases of the Coronavirus

488 new infections of the fast spreading Coronavirus have pushed Ghana's case count to 27,060, the Ghana Health Service has reported on Sunday, July 19.



There has also been another death, bringing to total 145.



According to the Ghana Health Service report, the new cases were from “samples that were taken from the period 22 June to 14 July 2020.”



Additionally, clinical recoveries have surged to 23,044 leaving the active COVID-19 cases at 3,871.



The Greater Accra Region remains the geographical area with the highest infections, followed by Ashanti Region.



Below is the breakdown of the infections in the regions



Greater Accra Region – 14,923



Ashanti Region – 5,642



Western Region – 2,218



Central Region – 1,140



Eastern Region – 1,030



Volta Region – 492



Bono East Region – 294



Upper East Region – 282



Northern Region – 271



Western North Region – 216



Bono Region – 166



Oti Region – 143



Ahafo Region – 103



Upper West Region – 74



Savannah Region – 57



North East Region – 9

