Ghana’s Cardinal to undergo heart surgery

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) has revealed that Ghana’s Cardinal, Richard Kuuia Baawobr, is expected to undergo heart surgery in Rome.



According to the spokesman for the Ghana Catholic Bishops Conference, Father Dieu-Donne Kofi Davor, the Cardinal who is unwell is expected to go for the surgery before the week ends.



Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, got sick after he arrived in Rome where he was to be enlisted into the Consistory of the Catholic Church on August 27, 2022, by the Pope after being appointed a Bishop of the church.



A report by ACI Africa, CNA’s Nairobi-based news partner indicated that the Bishop of Wa is suffering from a heart-related condition that may require surgery.



The leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis on Saturday called on all Catholics to pray for Ghanaian Cardinal Richard Kuuia Baawobr, who has been hospitalized in Rome.



“..Richard Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr who since his arrival in Rome fell ill and has been hospitalized with problems of the heart may need to have surgery. Let’s remember him as well,” Pope Francis is quoted to have said.



Father Dieu-Donne Kofi Davor, the communications director for the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference, told ACI Africa, CNA’s Nairobi-based news partner on 31 August that the “surgery will take place before the week ends.”



“We are praying for his speedy recovery and return to Ghana soon,” Davor said.



In late May 2022, the Most Reverend Richard Kuuia Baawobr was appointed a Cardinal by the leader of the church, Pope Francis.



Bishop Baawobr was among 21 bishops who was was to be enlisted into the Consistory of the church in August 27, 2022, by the Pope.



Months after his elevation to the position of a Cardinal by the Holy Father, Pope Francis, the Bishop of Wa, was elected head of the Roman Catholic Church in Africa.



