Ghana's COVID-19 vaccination card and challenges in Las Vegas - Kofi Adoma's experience

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Ghana's COVID-19 vaccination card is yet to be authenticated by the Ministry of Health



•Kofi Adoma, a media personality, has shared his experience in Las Vegas



•He has therefore called on the Ministry of Health to fast track the authentication



Ghana, just like other countries, has imposed stricter measures in preventing the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.



Ghana began the first phase of the mass COVID-19 vaccination in March 2021 with some 60,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the second phase in May 2021.



The rollout initially focused on the most vulnerable - those aged over 60 or with serious underlying health issues - and essential workers, such as medical professionals, teachers, police and some journalists.



However, seven months after being vaccinated, the bar code on the vaccination cards are yet to be authenticated by the Ministry of Health.



Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, award-winning Ghanaian media personality, has shared his experience on his channel - Kofi TV, monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to him, he encountered a challenge with the vaccination card when he arrived in Las Vegas. He added that one must show proof of being vaccinated when going to some populated places in Las Vegas.



When his Ghana's vaccinated card was scanned, it was made known that the bar code generated was yet to be authenticated by the Ministry of Health.



"When I scanned the card, I was instructed to enter the bar code. I tried registering with the figures generated, however, the code was not verified," he said in his video.



He has, therefore, called on the Ministry of Health to fast track the authentication of all vaccinated cards issued to Ghanaians.



Watch his narration below:



