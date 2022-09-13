Ghana’s COVID-19 cases rises along with H3N2 flu surge

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

The Ghana Health Service is recording a rise in COVID-19 cases according to current data.



The GHS Director of Public Health, Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe has indicated that the current spread comes along with a surge in H3N2 flu.



According to the data, there is currently 307 active cases of COVID-19 with 62 of them being recorded as of June 6, 2022.



“This shows that the virus is not totally out of the system. We also have flu (H3N2) going around, so a number of people are coughing and sneezing. Most of the test results come out as either H3N2 or Covid-19,” Dr. Bekoe said in a radio interview reported by Dailyguidenetwork.com.



The Asiedu noted that majority of the cases were recorded in schools in the Greater Accra Region while other cases were traced to parties and indoor events.



He therefore emphasised the need for vaccination against the virus saying, “that is why we are trying to integrate it into our healthcare and pushing for more vaccinations. When more people get vaccinated, we can at least control the spread.”



Data by the GHS indicates that just 6.4 million of Ghana’s 30-plus million population have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This represents only 40% of the 20 million herd immunity target set by the government.



The Manager of the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) of the GHS, Dr. Kwame Amponsa- Achiano, on his part attributed the low public participation in the vaccination to low-risk perception and the myths surrounding vaccinations.



Dr Achiano however urged members of the public to ignore the myths and misconceptions around the vaccine and avail themselves for the jab.



According to him the vaccine is scientifically proven to be safe and devoid of any major effects.



